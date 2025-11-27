Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Stone forced overtime with his goal at 6:40 of the third period. The winger missed 16 games due to a wrist injury, but getting a goal in his return should alleviate any lingering concerns for fantasy managers. The 33-year-old was part of the Golden Knights' sizzling power-play success early in the season, and that should be his best path to offense going forward. He has three goals and 11 assists in seven outings this year, including two tallies and seven helpers with the man advantage.