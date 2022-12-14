Stone scored twice in Vegas' 6-5 win against the Jets on Tuesday.

Stone found the back of the net at 19:58 of the first period to put Vegas up 2-1. His second goal came at 15:34 of the second frame, and gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 edge. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 31 contests this season. The 30-year-old has provided three markers and six points in his last seven games.