Stone (lower body) won't suit up versus Utah on Friday.
Stone didn't take the ice for warmups and will miss his fourth straight game as a result. His next chance to play is Sunday versus the Capitals, but there has been no update on his timeline to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Still out Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't play Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends streak with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Set to play Saturday•