Stone (lower body) won't play against Anaheim on Tuesday in Game 5, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone will miss his second straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed three goals, seven points, 18 shots on net and 12 hits in nine appearances this postseason. The Golden Knights recalled Braeden Bowman from AHL Henderson on Tuesday as a potential replacement for Game 5, but Vegas also has Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith as spare forward options.