Stone (illness) is not at practice Saturday.
A bug could be going through the Vegas dressing room as Zach Whitecloud and Jonas Rondbjerg are also missing practice. The good news is that the Golden Knights don't play again until Monday when they are home to Minnesota. Stone has 15 goals and 51 points in 52 games this season, including 14 points on the power play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Notches helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Contributes assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Helps out twice in road loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Point streak at five games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Posts two assists Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Hat trick in win•