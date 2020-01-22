Stone scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Stone opened the scoring 84 seconds into the game with his 18th goal of the season. He began the New Year with a six-game goal drought but has since found the net in two of his last three contests. The 27-year-old scored 20-plus goals in each of his first five full NHL seasons and is zeroing in on that plateau once again in 2019-20.