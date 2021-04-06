Stone posted an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
Stone set up Alec Martinez's first goal of the contest at 12:25 of the first period. The 28-year-old Stone has collected 12 goals, 41 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 36 contests. The top-line winger remains one of the best two-way forwards in the league.
