Stone provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stone saw a six-game point streak snapped in Vegas' shutout loss to the Kraken in the Winter Classic on Monday. The 31-year-old winger bounced back to set up a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in this contest, but that was the extent of the Golden Knights' offense. Stone has 17 points over 13 outings in December and is up to 12 goals, 26 helpers, 80 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances for the season.