Stone produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stone set up Chandler Stephenson's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. While he's gone eight games without a goal, Stone has made up for it with seven assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The winger continues to hover around a point-per-game pace with 15 goals, 36 helpers, 110 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances.