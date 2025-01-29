Stone logged two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

One of Stone's helpers came on the power play. The winger was also involved in an ugly incident that left Miro Heiskanen (lower body) injured in the third period, which led to Stone's penalty, a tripping minor. The 32-year-old winger did not appear to be hurt on the play, which is a relief given his lengthy history of absences. He's contributed a goal and six helpers over his last four contests, giving him 46 points (18 on the power play), 72 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 37 outings this season.