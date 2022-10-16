Stone recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Stone was questionable ahead of this contest after blocking a shot Thursday versus the Blackhawks. He was able to suit up and provide another solid two-way performance, including setting up a Reilly Smith goal in the second period. Stone has a goal, a helper, eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through three contests this year.