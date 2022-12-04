Stone registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stone helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. After a brief three-game slump, Stone has helpers in his last two contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 20 points in 26 outings while adding 66 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 23 hits and 18 blocked shots, showcasing his strong two-way play.