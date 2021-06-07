Stone recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Stone has picked up assists in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old winger has produced seven points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 playoff contests. With linemate Max Pacioretty on a five-game point streak, Stone's own struggles on offense should come to a close soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Picks up assist in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Individual effort on shorty•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Starts and finishes rally•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Snags power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Reaches 40-helper mark•