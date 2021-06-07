Stone recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Stone has picked up assists in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old winger has produced seven points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 playoff contests. With linemate Max Pacioretty on a five-game point streak, Stone's own struggles on offense should come to a close soon.