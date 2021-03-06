Stone provided a pair of assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Stone remained hot with his third straight multi-point outing. He assisted on Chandler Stephenson's goal in the first period and Max Pacioretty's game-winner in overtime. Stone has accumulated five goals, 21 assists, a plus-13 rating and 32 shots on net in 20 outings. He's excelled as the set-up man for Pacioretty as the two dynamic wingers mesh well on the Golden Knights' top line.
