Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Officially inks extension
Stone finalized the terms of an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.
After agreeing in principle on a deal at the trade deadline, Stone officially put pen to paper on a deal that will carry a $9.5 million AAV. The Winnipeg native is still looking for his first goal with the Knights, but managed to tally a pair of power-play helpers in five contests. The 26-year-old needs just one more point to set a new career high after matching the mark he set back in 2014-15 with the Senators.
