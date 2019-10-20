Stone scored his sixth goal of the season in a 3-0 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Through nine games, Stone has 12 points (six coming on power plays) and has shot a blistering 20.7 percent. It's been clockwork for the Golden Knights' forward, who has points in four straight and eight of nine, overall. Right now, Stone is as hot a player as you're going to find in the league.