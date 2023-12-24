Stone scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Stone has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of the last 13 contests, accumulating six goals and 11 helpers in that span. For the season, the star winger has 11 goals, 35 points, 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances in a top-six role.