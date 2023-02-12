Stone (back) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Stone, who last played Jan. 12, is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery Jan. 31. Under those circumstances, moving him to the injured reserve list makes perfect sense so that the Golden Knights can free up a roster spot. Stone has 17 goals and 38 points in 43 contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out indefinitely following surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out through All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't return to Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to six games•