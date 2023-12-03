Stone scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Stone potted an insurance goal in the opening minute of the third period. During his three-game point streak, he has two goals, one helper and eight shots on net. The 31-year-old right wing is up to seven tallies, 21 points, 52 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests overall. Stone is capable of maintaining this scoring rate, but his lengthy injury history brings into question his durability -- he hasn't exceeded 65 games played in any campaign during his time with Vegas.