Stone scored a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 4-2 lead with his second-period tally. He also assisted on a Shea Theodore goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Stone has racked up 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists), 89 shots on net and a plus-25 rating in 50 contests. He's been hot lately as well with 17 points in his last 11 outings.