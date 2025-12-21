Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Stone had a tally late in the third period to put some pressure on Calgary, but the Golden Knights didn't make things interesting in the end. This was Stone's fourth multi-point effort over his last six games. He's up to seven goals, 27 points (13 on the power play), 47 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances this season. The winger will be leaned on for steady offense as Vegas navigates the absence of Jack Eichel (lower body), who is considered day-to-day.