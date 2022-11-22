Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Stone got Vegas on the board in the second period and set up Alex Pietrangelo on the game-winner to cap off a chaotic final frame. The 30-year-old Stone has four goals and a helper during his three-game point streak. The winger is up to eight tallies, nine assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 20 appearances while playing a large role in all situations.