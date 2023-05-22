Stone scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's 3-2 overtime Game 2 victory over the Stars.
Stone hasn't been flashy and has only one multi-goal game this postseason, but he's gotten on the scoresheet consistently. The winger has been held without a point in just four of 13 playoff games, racking up six goals and 15 points. He isn't putting up four-goal games like Leon Draisaitl was, but Stone's providing consistent value for managers.
