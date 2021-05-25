Stone scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Stone struck at 8:14 of the first period, but Kirill Kaprizov equalized for the Wild just 52 seconds later. The 29-year-old Stone has picked up four goals, one assist, 10 shots on net and 14 hits through five playoff contests. The top-line winger will continue to serve as the centerpiece of the Golden Knights' offense with Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) sidelined.