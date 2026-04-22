Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.

Stone has a power-play tally in both games so far in this first-round series, and he's contributed at least one power-play point in five of his last six outings. The 33-year-old winger's top-line role at even strength should help him stay productive even if the Golden Knights' power play cools off. As long as Stone stays healthy, he'll be a critical part of the Vegas offense.