Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Stone got the game off to a good start for Vegas, but that goal was the only time Linus Ullmark was bested. Prior to Sunday, Stone had been in a rut with just three assists in his previous eight games. The winger is up to 10 tallies, 22 points, 76 shots and a plus-10 rating through 30 contests. Fantasy managers will hope his goal Sunday sparks his offense going forward.