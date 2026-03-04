Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone (upper body) will not be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Stone has missed the last two games due to the issue. The 33-year-old winger will try to be ready for Friday versus the Wild. Cole Reinhardt is staying in the lineup while Stone is out, while newcomer Cole Smith is set for his Vegas debut after being traded from Nashville on Tuesday.
