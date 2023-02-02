Stone (back) underwent surgery Wednesday and will be out indefinitely.
Stone has now undergone two surgeries on his back in less than a calendar year, though it was previously reported his current injury is different from the one he dealt with last season. The 30-year-old's indefinite absence will continue to test the Golden Knights' offense and forward depth. The winger is not currently on long-term injured reserve, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him placed there at some point if Vegas needs to gain flexibility with the salary cap.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out through All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't return to Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Five-game, 10-point streak•