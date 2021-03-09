Stone (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's game against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stone has racked up 27 points through 21 games and is undoubtedly one of the team's most important forwards. The two-way winger missed the third period of Saturday's win over Minnesota as a precaution, but his mysterious injury will hold him out for at least a game.
