Stone (back) won't return before the All-Star break, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Stone is dealing with a back issue that is apparently different from the one that kept him out for a 26-game stretch last season. He has registered 17 goals, 38 points, 113 shots on net and 31 hits in 43 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't return to Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Tallies short-handed goal•