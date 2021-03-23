Stone scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
Stone saw his 10-game point streak end in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings, but he didn't stay quiet for long. His second goal and his assist came with the man advantage Monday. Stone continues to pace the Vegas offense with 12 goals, 38 points (10 on the power play) and a plus-19 rating through 29 appearances. He's playing some of the best hockey of his career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Point streak up to 10 games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to nine games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Points in eight straight outings•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Warming up Wednesday•