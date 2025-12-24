Stone scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Stone's second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 33-year-old winger stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 5-0 in the first period and set up Mitch Marner's third-period tally. Stone is now at eight goals, 29 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in just 19 outings this season. He's a lock for top-six minutes as long as he can stay healthy.