Stone scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Stone has gotten on the scoresheet in all three games of the Stanley Cup Finals with two goals and two assists. These were his first power-play points since a helper in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The winger has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 46 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating through 20 playoff contests. He remains on the third line at even strength, but he gets plenty of playing time in all situations.