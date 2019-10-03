Stone scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Stone is off to a great start this season, scoring the Golden Knights' first goal of the season within the first five minutes of the game. He then assisted Cody Glass's first career goal in the second period. Stone produced 73 points (33 tallies, 40 helpers) in 77 games last year and seems like a safe bet to approach those numbers again.