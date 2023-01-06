Stone scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Stone extended his point streak to seven games, and he's had four multi-point efforts in that span, which has seen him produce five goals and eight helpers. The winger is up to 17 tallies, 38 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 41 contests overall. While Stone didn't play alongside Jack Eichel at even strength, now that the latter is back, the Vegas power play should be a bit more threatening.