Stone (back) participated at practice Thursday according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Stone underwent back surgery in May and is pain free for the first time in a long time, which is great news for the Golden Knights. He was in a red jersey Thursday which signifies no contact, but he should be ready to go shortly. He played in only 37 games last season, scoring nine times while adding 21 helpers. Look for a 70-75 point season in 2022-23 if he can stay healthy.