Stone registered an assist and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Stone earned the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal at 15:27 of the third period. That helper ended Stone's four-game point drought. He's collected four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 playoff contests. The Golden Knights will need him to step up on offense as they look to even the series versus the Avalanche in Sunday's Game 4.

More News