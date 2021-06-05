Stone registered an assist and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Stone earned the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal at 15:27 of the third period. That helper ended Stone's four-game point drought. He's collected four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 playoff contests. The Golden Knights will need him to step up on offense as they look to even the series versus the Avalanche in Sunday's Game 4.
