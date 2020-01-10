Play

Stone had an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Stone continues to cruise with five goals and 14 helpers in his last 15 games. The 27-year-old is up to 43 points, 125 shots and 43 hits in 47 contests this season, with 12 of his points coming on the power play.

