Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stone suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Penguins and had already missed two matchups as a result. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, his placement on injured reserve indicates that he'll be unavailable for at least a week in total. Cole Reinhardt should continue to see playing time in Stone's absence.
