Stone suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Penguins and had already missed two matchups as a result. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, his placement on injured reserve indicates that he'll be unavailable for at least a week in total. Cole Reinhardt should continue to see playing time in Stone's absence.