Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Placed on long-term injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone (wrist) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per PuckPedia.
Stone was injured Oct. 18, and the move to long-term injured reserve gives the Golden Knights extra cap space. Stone was off to a great start with two goals and 11 assists in only six games, and he is still tied for second in NHL scoring, three points behind teammate Jack Eichel.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Heads to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Considered week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Exits late in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Keeps up hot playmaking start•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes two more helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Records two assists Wednesday•