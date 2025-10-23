default-cbs-image
Stone (wrist) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Stone was injured Oct. 18, and the move to long-term injured reserve gives the Golden Knights extra cap space. Stone was off to a great start with two goals and 11 assists in only six games, and he is still tied for second in NHL scoring, three points behind teammate Jack Eichel.

