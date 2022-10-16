Stone (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus the Kraken, per the NHL media site.
Stone was questionable after blocking a shot Thursday versus the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old will play in his usual top-six role with power-play time, and he'll avoid missing a game with the injury.
