Stone scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Stone set up the Golden Knights' first two goals, scored by Tanner Pearson and Ivan Barbashev, then added a goal of his own in the third period. With four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, Stone continues to be a big part of his team's success. He's up to 17 goals and 37 helpers through 48 appearances -- his 54 points put him one ahead of what he did in 56 regular-season contests a year ago. The winger has added 97 shots on net and a plus-21 rating in 2024-25.