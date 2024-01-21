Stone notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Stone has three goals and five assists during his active five-game point streak. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice in January and only four times since the start of December. The 31-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 32 helpers, 96 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 appearances. Stone will continue to carry a large share of the Golden Knights' offense as the team deals with a handful of injuries.