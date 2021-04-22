Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Stone's multi-point streak ended at five games, but his second-period goal put him on the scoresheet for the sixth straight outing. The winger has 18 goals, 53 points (16 on the power play), 82 shots on net and a plus-24 rating in 45 appearances this year. He's locked in to a top-line role that has yielded plenty of offense in 2020-21.