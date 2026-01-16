Stone scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Stone factored on the last three goals of the game. He got the Golden Knights within one midway through the third period, assisted on Tomas Hertl's equalizer with seven seconds left in regulation and set up Jack Eichel for the game-winner in overtime. Stone's point streak is up to 10 games, a span in which he has nine goals and eight assists. For the season, the veteran winger has 17 goals, 46 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 appearances.