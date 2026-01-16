Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Point streak up to 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Stone factored on the last three goals of the game. He got the Golden Knights within one midway through the third period, assisted on Tomas Hertl's equalizer with seven seconds left in regulation and set up Jack Eichel for the game-winner in overtime. Stone's point streak is up to 10 games, a span in which he has nine goals and eight assists. For the season, the veteran winger has 17 goals, 46 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Three assists but goal streak ends•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Streak stays alive with late goal•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Stays hot with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Scores in fifth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Scores in fourth straight game•