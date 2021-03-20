Stone collected an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stone set up Max Pacioretty for the opening tally at 10:17 of the first period. The assist gave Stone points in his last 10 games -- he has six goals and 12 helpers in that span. He missed one game due to injury in that span, and the Golden Knights were coincidentally shut out by the Wild on March 8 with Stone absent. Overall, the star winger has 10 tallies, 25 assists, 48 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 20 PIM through 27 contests.