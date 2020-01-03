Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Points in 11 of last 12 games
Stone collected an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Stone has five tallies and 12 helpers over his last 12 appearances. He and Max Pacioretty have become one of the strongest duos in the league over recent weeks. Stone now has 41 points (16 scores, 25 assists), 119 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 44 games this season.
