Stone scored a goal on two shots and supplied a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Stone set up Max Pacioretty's tally in the first period, and his linemate returned the favor in the third. Stone's up to 10 goals and 33 points in 25 appearances this season. Six of his goals have been game-winners. He's added 44 shots on net, a plus17 rating and seven power-play points.