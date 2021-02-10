Stone recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Stone fed Chandler Stephenson for the opening tally at 10:56 of the first period. The 28-year-old Stone reached 400 career points in 459 games. He has 152 goals and 248 helpers on his ledger. This season, Stone has racked up 15 points, 21 shots and a plus-7 rating through 10 outings. Just three of his assists have come with the man advantage -- the Manitoba native is doing the bulk of his scoring at even strength.