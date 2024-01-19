Stone notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Stone has been dialed in since the start of December with nine goals and 17 assists over 21 games in that span. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 17 of those contests. Stone's contributions have been even more important with Jack Eichel (knee) and William Karlsson (lower body) headlining a lengthy list of injuries for the Golden Knights. Stone is up to 46 points (14 on the power play, four shorthanded) with 96 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 22 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 45 outings this season.